Muslim-Muslim Ticket: We’re Not Looking for Religious Messiah, Says Borooffice

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

One of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (AAPC), Senator Ajayi Borooffice, has joined the conversation on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the party, saying the country was not looking for a religious messiah, but a leader, who could salvage the country’s ailing economy.

Borooffice, who represents Ondo North Senatorial District in the Senate, spoke yesterday at the inter-faith special prayer for the kick off of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign.

According to him, “I’ve been with Asiwaju for a long time and I know that he’s the person, who can salvage the economy; that can provide the leadership that will solve the problem of our country. So, I had no choice than to step down and to support him. I’m supporting him fully with full heart, with full strength.

Borooffice said the 2023 elections were going to be very strategic and scientific, adding that, the ruling party needed to do a lot in information analysis and to plan strategy.

On the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket, he said what Nigeria needed at the moment was a leader, who could solve the problem facing the country.

“Just like Bishop Kukah said, we are not looking for a religious messiah. We are looking for a leader that can lead Nigeria, that can provide leadership, that can solve the problems of Nigeria.

“Hunger doesn’t distinguish between Muslims and Christians; suffering does not distinguish between Muslims and Christians; bandits do not distinguish between Christians and Muslims. We need somebody who can solve the problems of Nigeria and that man is Asiwaju.

“I happen to be very close to his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is an ordained pastor in the Redeem Church. We are members of the Christian legislators’ fellowship in National Assembly.

“Every Wednesday 8:30, we come together, all Christian staff and Senators and Senator Oluremi Tinubu plays a major role there. So, I cannot see Senator Oluremi Tinubu giving our candidate a wrong decision that is against the interest of Christians.”

Borooffice, who insisted that the Nigerian economy was in shambles and Tinubu was the man that could turn it around, said, “This is the man that can build the Nigerian economy. The Nigerian economy is in trouble. I’m a Senator, I can’t give you details, but we are praying that even in 2023 that we will have a budget. But Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the person who can re-engineer the economy of Nigeria.”