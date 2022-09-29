Monarch Appeals to Kogi Govt to Support Relocation of Flood-prone Communities

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A traditional ruler, the Ohimegye Igu of Koton-karfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Sani Isa-Koto, has appealed to the government to support in permanently relocating communities prone to incessant flooding in Kogi State.

The royal father made this appeal while speaking at the Government House in Lokoja during a meeting with the state Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, and first class and second class monarchs across the state.

The monarch decried the devastation already caused in Kogi and Lokoja Local Government Areas by the ravaging flood, which he said had damaged farmlands and sacked communities, as it was not abating.

Abdulrazak, therefore, sought the support from both the state and federal governments for displaced communities to be assisted with building materials, shelters and social amenities in order to relocate to better places.

The traditional ruler, who said the state government had been able to galvanise communities into taking issues of security seriously, further applauded measures put in place by the government to keep citizens safe.

Also, a victims and one of several residents and victims flood in Adankolo area of Lokoja Mr. Abubarka Bashir, who claimed to be the leader of the IDPs camp, has lent his voice to the call for state and federal governments to come to the aid of the flood victims across the state.

Bashir pointed out that with its intensity, the rampaging flood has done incalculable damages to lives and property of several victims as more communities have been submerged in last three days.

He urged the state government to relocate the residents of Adankolo, who are flood prone to a higher ground, noting that the victims have been returning to their various homes immediately after the flood receded because there is nowhere to stay.

Bashir noted the damage done now is more than that of the 2012 flood disasters.