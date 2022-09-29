Kogi Gov Warns against Violence During Electioneering, Tasks Monarchs on Security

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of the 2023 electioneering in Kogi State, the state Governor Yahaya Bello, has reiterated the commitment of his administration not to condone any act of violence in the state during the campaigns and elections.

He warned that any politicians importing violence to Kogi State during the electioneering would be met with stiff resistance, saying he will not tolerate hooliganism, thuggery and any forms of violence in the state.

Bello gave this warning while speaking during the stakeholders’ meeting with the traditional rulers on the need to secure their domains during the campaigns and elections in 2023, at the Government House in Lokoja yesterday.

He noted that the meeting was the continuation of series of engagements across board, noting that he so much revered the tradition institutions for their efforts.

Bello, therefore, reminded the royal father that political season is around the corner, noting that they are all connected as they have sons and daughters who are jostling for various political positions, and that there must be cooperation and understanding among ourselves.

According to him, “We would not be talking like this without peace and security. Thank you for your understandings and cooperation with the security agencies. I urge you to please continue to do more. Majority of you are doing your best in your domains, but very few of you are mischievous when it comes to allowing criminals to hibernate in their domains.

“As the governor of the state, it is incumbent on me to ensure that lives and property of the citizenry are secure. Everyone in our domain should be well protected. There were administrations before today. There were political parties in existence before today and by the grace of God before we came on board. We all knew what Kogi State used to be before now but the story is changing .It is no longer the same.

“But because of one important singular topic which is security, safety and peace. Under my administration, we have recorded successes, and we will continue to record more achievements, and in terms of infrastructures, we have tried our best with meager resources available to us.”