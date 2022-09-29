DigiFAB 2022 Summit to Discuss 4IR Technology, Productivity

Nosa Alekhugie

This year’s DigiFAB Summit, scheduled to hold November 22 in Abuja, will discuss how the adoption of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) will change the Nigerian narrative from a consuming nation to a production nation.

It will also feature the launch of two courses that will aid further dissemination of the knowledge of 4IR technologies to a wider audience at subsidised rates, according to the organisers.

DigiFAB Summit is a technology event centered on manufacturing, exploring the prevailing trends and driving innovation in changing how things are made.

In June 2019 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Center in Abuja, ITESL FabLab under the auspices of Towards a Greater Nigeria Foundation successfully organised the maiden edition of DigiFAB Summit.

Following impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, DigiFAB Summit Nigeria 2021 edition was held virtually. At that summit, professionals gathered to discuss various ways technology could be used to further drive automation in the Nigerian manufacturing sector, creating products that can be competitive in the global market and putting the country’s manufacturing sector on the world map, while also contributing more to the nation’s economic growth.

The summit has so far hosted industry leaders, policy makers, Diplomats, research scientists, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, students and innovators. Impactful presentations have been made by leading industry experts from the public and private sectors. The summit provides participants with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with digital fabrication technologies like 3D Printing, CNC Milling, 3D scanning, etc. Nigerian Innovators also get the opportunity to showcase their made-in-Nigeria products.