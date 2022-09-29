Campaigns: Private Security Agencies Have No Role, Police Warn





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As political campaigns begin in Plateau state and across Nigeria, Plateau State Police command has warned political parties and their adherents to be wary of rancour, mischief, misgivings and thuggery, adding that all political parties must “abide by the provisions of Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended) and INEC guidelines and play the game according to the rules.”

Addressing stakeholders of the political parties in Jos, Plateau State, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka said: “Political activities are no doubt associated with lots of problems and challenges that are capable of threatening national security hence there is need for collective efforts to ensure that campaigns are conducted in peaceful, serene, conducive and secured atmosphere, devoid of rancour, mischief, misgivings and thuggery.

“As the lead internal security agency in the state, it is the primary duty of the Police to ensure that all electoral activities are conducted without any hitch or security threat in any part of Plateau State as the countdown to the political campaigns draws near.”

He added that the command has put a robust security arrangement and measures in place to ensure adequate security and safety for electioneering campaigns and rallies throughout the state.

He said that the command was poised to protect and safeguard all venues of campaigns and rallies as well as other INEC approved electioneering activities and all political parties throughout the state from now to the end of the campaign period for 2023 general elections.

He warned that, “the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba has echoed it loudly that during the electioneering periods all local security heads groups VGN, Hunters Association, Neighbourhood Watch, Quasi State organs have no legal role to play in the electoral process and are therefore prohibited from partaking in any electoral process before, during and after the aforementioned political activities.

“I repeat, on no account should any of the above mentioned groups be seen anywhere near political campaigns and rallies in any parts of Plateau State. This is simply to inform all and sundry that all local security groups are hereby outlawed from being part of any political activities.

“I particularly acknowledge the critical role of the Military, other security agencies and the media in this process and specifically encourage all media practitioners to place national security interest above other sentiments and avoid projecting news items that could endanger tension and violence within the political space as the political campaigns commences.

“Therefore, parents, guardians, traditional/religious leaders, the youths and the general public are hereby employed to monitor and prevail on their children, wards, subjects to be law abiding and resist the urge or temptation to be used by politicians to cause disturbance of public peace and violation of law and order during the periods of the campaign and beyond so that we can all collectively have cause to rejoice and merry at the end of peaceful and successful electioneering political activities.”

Also speaking at the meeting, INEC Head of Admin, Plateau State, Mrs. Caroline Okpe, assured of the commission’s readiness towards conducting free and fair polls across the 207 registration areas center (RAC) and 4,989 polling units of the state.

She, however, raised concerns that there are permanent voters cards (PVC), that are yet to be collected, calling on those that are yet to collect theirs to do so.

She said: “Since 2019 to date only about 11% of PVC was collected. We are going to use BVAS, and INEC Result Viewers (IRV) as was done in previous elections in Anambra, Ekiti, Ogun and Plateau State bye-elections. Candidates of political parties should embrace issues-based campaign, devoid of thuggery and vulgar language during their campaign. We equally appeal to security agents to increase surveillance, especially in Kanam, Wase, Mangu and Bassa LGAs of Plateau.”