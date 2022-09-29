2023: Group Promises to Deliver 10 million Votes for Tinubu/Shettima

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



A political group named City Boy Movement (CBM) yesterday organised a one million man march at Unity Fountain in Abuja to drum support for the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The group, led by its National Coordinator, Shoaga Francis, promised to mobilise the nation’s youth population with a view to delivering not less 10 million votes to the APC candidates in the February, 2023 residential poll.

According to him, “The main reason we are here today is to tell Nigerians that there is one alternative to the presidency in 2023. Look at Lagos State, Asiwaju changed the fortunes of Lagos state. There is only one man that can change this economic for good. Any mistake will be detrimental.

“The youths and our principal are already in a cordial relationship. If you look at his antecedents, he’s a youth mobiliser. He is someone that loves to work with the youth. So the youth have no choice now to rally around Bola Ahmed Asiwaju. Asiwaju needs the youths. It’s time for them to be recognised again in this country.

“CBM is a national platform. We are mobilising all the supporters of Tinubu to see how we can give them the manifesto of Asiwaju.”

Commenting on what the movement would contribute to Tinubu/Shettima’s ticket at the poll, Shoaga said: “We’ll work to ensure that we mobilize at least 10 million votes from the youth population across the country.”

Also speaking, President, Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society of Nigeria, Oluwatoyin Badmus, assured that following the official commencement of campaigns, her group intended to mobilise the women to guarantee victory for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency by 2023.

Her words:”You can see we have a programme: Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society of Nigeria. And the women are ready. Nigerian women believe in Asiwaju. Nigerian women know that with Asiwaju presidency all our problems will be solved. So our women they are solidly behind Asiwaju. It is Asiwaju who will hold Nigerian together. You know that it is women who vote. You neglect women, you lose the election. Asiwaju does not play with market women. So we market women all over Nigeria, we are solidly behind Asiwaju.”

On his part, the APC Deputy National Youth Leader, Jamaldeen Kabir, promised to ‘galvanise’ the youth across the country for Tinubu saying: “Today Nigerian youth from every nook and cranny came out to stand with us here to make their voices heard. We know the only candidates we have in Nigeria is Asiwaju. He is a builder who has built so many leaders and we are saying that he will lead Nigeria.

“Today we stand as one people to come together and vote Asiwaju in 2023. Immediately after this programmes, we are marching all over the city to celebrate as one Nigeria. After this, we are converging in Kano where the Arewa Youths will march for Asiwaju.”