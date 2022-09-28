  • Wednesday, 28th September, 2022

NUPRC Begins Probe into Nigeria’s Oil Production Underperformance, Says Issues Deeper than Oil Theft

Nigeria | 11 seconds ago

•Commission vows to take ‘revolutionary’ measures to ensure accountability

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) last night said it was commencing a probe into Nigeria’s perpetual crude oil underperformance, stressing that the matter could be deeper than oil theft.

In a statement by the Commission’s Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, last night, the NUPRC stated that letters inviting oil and gas firms in the country had already been dispatched.

According to the chief executive, the commission during the enquiry will particularly be interested in the mode of operation of the companies in relation to the approvals as per their operational licences, the level of conformity with the technical provisions and production terms.

In addition, the statement said that the NUPRC will also be looking at the companies’ level of investments to enhance capacity utilisation, the challenges they are facing, especially those contributing to the current ‘unacceptable situation’

“One of the steps, in line with its technical and regulatory powers, is to probe into the operational and commercial activities of exploration and production companies operating within the country to ascertain the level of compliance with the terms and conditions in their operational contracts, as well as the challenges impeding expected deliveries,” the commission stated.

Beginning Wednesday September 28 (today), the commission said it will be engaging all the exploration and production companies individually to get to the root of the current situation.

“It (the commission) believes strongly that there might be more fundamental issues in the industry affecting expected output and deliveries beyond the much touted issue of crude theft,” Komolafe added.

According to him, during the  engagement, the operators would be expected to present their work programme performance, acreage status, divestment plans (if any) and field development plan (FDP) implementation status.

In addition, they would be expected to make submissions on upstream investment in the last five years, exploration activities including geophysical acquisition/processing/reprocessing, leads and prospects maturation plans as well as exploratory wells drilled in the last five years.

Furthermore, the companies would be required to present their reserve status; life index, current reserves replacement ratio (RRR) and reserves growth strategy (RGS); status of Joint Venture/Production Sharing Contract activities.

They are also expected to include ongoing facility projects, number of drilled wells, re-entry applications and approvals granted in the past five years; shut-in wells, their potential and reactivation plan(s) and expected incremental volumes.

Other requirements, according to the NUPRC head would involve technical allowable/production performance and production optimisation strategy, including production profile for the last 10 years; status of production facilities, as well as unit technical cost of production on field basis.

“The NUPRC is determined to take bold and revolutionary steps, using a non-kinetic approach, to address the challenges of crude oil theft, improve national crude oil production and save the country’s economy from further degeneration.

“Although NUPRC is not an operator/producer, it has a statutory responsibility as a regulator to probe into the situation and seek drastic solutions to the challenges as the current situation has seriously affected the country’s economy and posed a huge challenge to the funding of the national budgets.

“The commission will do everything within its authority to challenge the narrative and halt further degeneration by ensuring transparency in hydrocarbon accounting,” Komolafe said.

During the engagement, Komolafe stressed that the commission would also insist on knowing the companies’ gas development strategy, gas reserves commitment status and domestic gas delivery obligation performance.

Added to the aforementioned, he noted that it would also inquire into the status of utilisation activities (if any); crude oil evacuation route and exported volumes from January this year, status of statutory payments as well as the challenges they are facing in the course of their operations.

“The move by the commission is to ensure transparency and accountability in the industry to guarantee effective operation and output delivery in the interest of the country’s economy and the benefit of the investors and industry operators,” the statement said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.