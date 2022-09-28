LESG, Stakeholders to Validate Lagos’ 30 Year Devt Plan at Ehingbeti Summit

Gilbert Ekwugbe

The Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) has stated that it would strengthen its partnership with stakeholders in the private sector to be validate the Lagos State’s 30 year development plan at the Ehingbeti Summit.

The Summit scheduled to hold on the 11th and 12th of October, 2022, at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos is a special Summit compared to the previous Summits held in the past according to the Chief Operations Officer, Lagos Economic Summit Group, (LESG), Simisola Otuyalo, who spoke on the sidelines of the Ehingbeti Summit activation exercise at the Lagos State secretariat.

Otuyalo said the ninth Ehingbeti Summit is a special one as the summit would bring together the private sector and the public sector to discuss policies and initiatives to help develop the State.

“This summit is a special one, because we are coming up with a 30 year development plan and we have gone to stakeholders across the State to come together to bring this plan. We are using this summit to present the plan to ensure that we have the buy-in of every stakeholder so that we all know that we have a plan that would run the State in the next 30 years,” she added.

“This is different from the past Summits we have had. We are meeting to discuss the plan and validate it for implementation. The plan will not be implemented by the State government alone and that is why we are collaborating with all stakeholders. From now on, we will begin to run that 30 year plan as part of the Summit we would be having after this so that we know that we are on track, “she said.

She said based on the Ehingbeti Summit platform, every participant is a dignitary, maintaining that every stakeholder is seen as a development partner of Lagos.

Also speaking, the Director, Lagos Bureau of Statistics, Tayo Oseni Ogbe, noted that the summit would provide a platform for investors to address the challenges and seek new innovative ways to encourage the building of and development of Lagos.

“We expect Ehingbeti of 2022 to bring in more investors to our city through the use of data for development. The present administration is using the THEMES agenda, using evidence-based data and we also hope that within the next few years, Lagos will be like most developed cities across the world, “he said.