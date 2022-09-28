Lagos Free Zone Awards Scholarships to Indigent Students​

Lagos Free Zone, a subsidiary of Tolaram, has awarded scholarships to six brilliant indigent students within its host communities as part of its corporate social responsibility and strategy for strengthening community relations.



Each of the beneficiaries went home with a cheque of N100,000 at an event held at the company’s Corporate Headquarters in the zone and attended by leaders and members of the communities.



The beneficiaries drawn from the six host communities of Idotun, Magbon Segun, Okunraye, Ilekuru, Oke Segun, and Itoki were Oladunjoye Zainab Abimbola (HND Chemical Engineering), Lawal Halimat Titilope (BA French Language), Akanni Lateefat Damilola (BA, History and International Studies), Adebayo Ridwan Abiola (HND Agriculture), Alogba Wasiu Ibironke (B.Sc. Mathematics), and Ogundipe Rukayat Omobolanle (B.Sc. Computer Science Education).

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Free Zone, Mr Dinesh Rathi, the scholarship is part of the company’s commitment to contribute its quota towards the educational and economic development of the communities through human capital development.



Rathi explained that the company has chosen to support the academic aspirations of these young students in line with its desire to entrench a lasting legacy of impact on the communities.



“As a company, we believe education remains a strong legacy we can impart on the people. We know that many students within the host communities have had to drop out of school due to financial challenges. We believe this should not be the case, given its dire implication for development. Hence, we will continue to sponsor these types of programs so that society, including our host communities, can grow and future leaders emerge,” he said.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, he urged them to continue to work hard at their studies and strive to achieve excellence, noting that their future is guaranteed if they continue on that path.



The General Manager, Sustainability, Lagos Free Zone, Vishal Shah, stressed further that the company had, over the years, supported the host communities through numerous initiatives, including Tolaram Science Challenge, in which exemplary students from schools within the Ibeju-Lekki axis compete to win the ultimate prize every year.



Shah stated that outstanding successes in qualifying examinations from participating schools are an excellent testament to the significant impact of the initiative.

Reacting on behalf of the community leaders, the Baale of Ilekuru, Chief Salami Waliu, commended the Lagos Free Zone for the kind gesture and overall contribution to education development through this scholarship and the annual Tolaram Science Challenge for secondary schools in the axis.



