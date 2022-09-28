Kogi Gov to Grace Funeral Reception of Kabba Monarch’s Father

Ijeoma Okonji



Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello will be leading dignitaries from across the country to the final funeral reception for the late Pa Timothy Ajayi Owoniyi, father of His Royal Majesty, the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman of the Okun Area Traditional Council, Oba (Dr) Solomon Dele Owoniyi, taking place in Kabba, Kogi State. The event will hold at noon on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The Royal Court of Kabba, which announced this in a statement, said the 25 member Pan Okun Reception Planning Committee headed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Asiwaju Asiru Idris, has given assurance that all was being taken to ensure a world-class event.

The statement also stated that the reception would take place at the Olonijola Events Centre Kabba, Kogi State.

The statement hinted that prominent traditional rulers from across and beyond Kogi State are also expected at the reception.

According to the statement, the committee also gave assurance that agencies of government have committed to providing adequate security for guests at the event.

It expressed appreciation of the Owoniyi dynasty to leaders of the community, friends and associates of the family as well as the public who had demonstrated great enthusiasm in the preparations for the event.

The statement said the palace was thankful to Chairman Asiru Idris and members of his committee for their efforts and the tremendous work they had done towards delivering an event worthy of its name.

Late Owoniyi died in Ile-Ife, Osun State on December 2, 2021 at the age of 90 years.

His remains were laid to rest at a private interment at Egbeda, Kabba on December 16, 2021.