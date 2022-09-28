  • Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

Fidelity Partners SMEDAN to Empower SMEs

 Nume Ekeghe

Fidelity Bank has announced its partnership with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) in its bid to bridge the gap in helping small businesses access much-needed funding and capacity development initiatives.

At a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony held in Lagos, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said the partnership reinforces the fact that the bank is a leading supporter of SMEs in Nigeria.

“For us at Fidelity Bank, supporting SMEs is in our DNA and for more than two decades we have been creating multiple platforms to help them thrive. These include the numerous products we have pioneered for the sector, our collaboration with the Lagos Business School to host the Export Management Programme, the Fidelity SME Academy and our weekly SME Forum radio programme where we have had successful business owners and even SMEDAN share tips on running thriving ventures with listeners, ”she said.

On his part, Director-General/Chief Executive Officer, SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya thanked Fidelity Bank for facilitating the partnership emphasizing that the MOU was particularly significant not just to the Agency but to the MSMEs ecosystem.

