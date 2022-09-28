Afenifere Chieftain, Falae Distances Self from Obi’s Endorsement





Fidelis David in Akure

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday distanced himself from backing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for the 2023 elections.

The Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo, last Monday justified its decision to back Peter Obi, saying the group would not compromise the principle of justice, equity and inclusiveness just because the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is a Yoruba man.

While reacting through a statement titled: ‘Falae’s Position on Presidential Poll’, made available to journalists in Akure, Ondo State, by his Personal Assistant, Capt Moshood Raji (rtd), the elder statesman said it is necessary to await the programmes and manifestos of the political parties and their candidates before arriving at a particular candidate to support.

The former Minister of Finance said: “The attention of Chief Olu Falae has just been drawn to a publication that has gone viral in which the former SGF is quoted as saying that he is supporting the candidature of Mr. Peter Obi as his preferred choice in the 2023 presidential race.

“Although, Chief Falae admitted that he said that it was true that the Southeast had not had the opportunity of being

Nigerian president, it’s for them to persuade other Nigerians that they can offer something better than candidates from other geopolitical zones. It’s not an automatic slot that can be filled without other important considerations, Chief Falae never canvassed or claimed to be supporting Obi of the Labour Party for the 2023 race.”

The one-time managing director of the Nigerian Merchant Bank noted that as a responsible leader, he would consider all important parameters, including capacity, experience and proven track record before endorsing a candidate.

He added: “This correction is necessary in order not to mislead the public that Chief Falae is supporting any of the candidates yet. It is necessary to await the programmes and manifestos of the political parties and their candidates before arriving at a particular candidate to support.”

Meanwhile, Falae’s position is coming hours after spokesperson of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, slammed Ayo Adebanjo for taking a position on the presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, accusing Adebanjo of promoting his agenda as the position of the pan-Yoruba group.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, however, said Adebanjo is free to support anyone he likes in furtherance of his democratic right, adding that the elder statesman does not speak for the Yoruba people.