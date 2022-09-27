  • Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

Tinubu Celebrates Oyedepo at 68

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

Adedayo Akinwale

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, as he marks his 68th birthday, describing him as a transformational leader.

Tinubu, in a statement Tuesday, wished Oyedepo greater exploits in God’s vineyard and more accomplishments to the benefit of mankind.

The presidential hopeful noted the positive influence of Oyedepo within the pentecostal Christian movement in Nigeria since he started his ministry over 41 years ago. 

Tinubu praised Oyedepo for his vision and investment in secondary and tertiary education especially, Covenant University, Ota and Landmark University, Omu-Aran where they are breaking new grounds in research and technology. 

“I rejoice with and celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo on his 68th birthday today. Bishop Oyedepo has served God and our country very well with the life-changing impacts of his ministry as a respected man of the pulpit. In the field of education, this venerable man is also making a huge difference for God and for the country. 

“We are grateful to God for Bishop Oyedepo’s life of service and his transformational leadership. As we rejoice with him for a gift of another year in good health, I wish him greater exploits in God’s vineyard and more accomplishments to the benefit of mankind,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.