Tinubu Celebrates Oyedepo at 68

Adedayo Akinwale

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, as he marks his 68th birthday, describing him as a transformational leader.

Tinubu, in a statement Tuesday, wished Oyedepo greater exploits in God’s vineyard and more accomplishments to the benefit of mankind.

The presidential hopeful noted the positive influence of Oyedepo within the pentecostal Christian movement in Nigeria since he started his ministry over 41 years ago.

Tinubu praised Oyedepo for his vision and investment in secondary and tertiary education especially, Covenant University, Ota and Landmark University, Omu-Aran where they are breaking new grounds in research and technology.

“I rejoice with and celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo on his 68th birthday today. Bishop Oyedepo has served God and our country very well with the life-changing impacts of his ministry as a respected man of the pulpit. In the field of education, this venerable man is also making a huge difference for God and for the country.

“We are grateful to God for Bishop Oyedepo’s life of service and his transformational leadership. As we rejoice with him for a gift of another year in good health, I wish him greater exploits in God’s vineyard and more accomplishments to the benefit of mankind,” he said.