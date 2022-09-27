Think Outside the Box to Boost Ekiti’s Revenue, Fayemi Tells Oyebanji

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday counseled the Governor-Elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, to think outside the box to earn more revenue to make an impact in the next four years.

Fayemi made the remarks during the “Thank You Tour” to Ekiti South Senatorial District held in Ikere-Ekiti.

He said that despite the dwindling revenue accruing to the state, especially due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, his administration was able to improve on the infrastructural development of the state.

He added that the state was in doldrums when he took over four years ago due to avalanche of challenges facing it, noting that his administration has been able to restore the core values the state has been noted for and return it to the path of development.

The governor said: “Nigeria is going through a lot of challenges both in political, social and economic and this is affecting the revenue coming to our state, so our governor would need a lot of thinking outside the box, to be able to do even better than we have been able to do.

“You will also need a lot of support coming from our people, you will need a lot of understanding and am confident that our people will give you that support to succeed. “It is easy to forget that when we started this journey four years ago, Ekiti was in doldrums. We had a lot of challenges and we promised to restore the values of our people and restore the land for progress and development.

“Four years down the line, we have been able to discharge that duty to the best of our ability. We have touched all the areas we pledged to make life better for our people.

“All I have come to do is to extend my gratitude, that of my family especially my wife who has been a partner in progress in this journey.”

He boasted that his administration developmental strides covered the three senatorial districts in road construction, education, airport, knowledge zone among others.