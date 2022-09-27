Terrorists Kill Police Inspector, Abduct Passengers in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have killed a Police Inspector, Idris Musa and set his vehicle ablaze along Katsina-Jibia highway in Katsina state.

The suspected terrorists were also said to have abducted many passengers during the incident which occured along Makera community, few kilometers away from Katsina, the state capital yesterday.

An eyewitness, Abubakar Ibrahim, who confirmed the development to THISDAY, said the terrorists blocked the highway at about 8:00am shooting sporadically in attempt to stop a commercial bus conveying passengers to Katsina town.

The State Police Command also confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said effort made by the deceased Police officer to repel the terrorists proved abortive and the criminals later laid an ambush on him where they shoot him at close-range resulting to his death.

Ibrahim explained that the terrorists burnt down the deceased vehicle before they eventually abducted an unspecified number of passengers to adjoining forests in the area.

“The police Inspector by name Idris Musa was on his way from Jibia to Katsina for his routine assignment when the bandits mounted a road block along Makera community today (Monday) at 8:am when many vehicles were plying the road.

“They killed him on the spot and abducted many passengers who boarded some commercial vehicles from Jibia Local Government to Katsina town for their daily businesses,” he said.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, while confirming the incident to newsmen, said the slain officer was on his way to work when he was attacked by the terrorists.

Isah, a Superintendent of Police, added that the terrorists killed the police inspector and set his vehicle ablaze during the attack.