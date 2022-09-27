Pastor Adeboye to Hold Mega Crusade in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, would hold a two day Mega Crusade in Bauchi State.

The crusade, which is entitled “Ligth Up Bauchi” is being organised by the RCCG and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), which is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, September 27 to Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and would take place at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Speaking in an interview with our Correspondent at the venue of the planned crusade, the Special Assistant to the RCCG General Overseer on Personnel, Pastor Julius Olalekan, who is also the Pastor in charge of Region 17 of Bauchi, Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Taraba states of the North-East, described the crusade as a phenomenon because it is happening in a unique way.

“The preparations are in top gear, everything is going on well. We are already mounting up the stage, the lights and every arrangement is in ground. Security is on ground, arrangements for free flow of traffic is on ground, the sanitation and fumigation of the venue to make it comfortable for people to make sure we have a hitch-free outing here. What we are doing now is to perfect the arrangements and ensure that everything goes in smoothly.

“This crusade is a phenomenon, it is happening in a very unique way and it is not just a denominational gathering, it is the gathering of the Christians and not just for Christians, it is a gathering for everybody because if you encounter God, your life will change.

“It is all about God and not about anyone. We expect that, by the special grace of God, people will come from every nook and cranny, as many that have the love of God in their hearts and who believe that God can make a change in their lives, because right here, there will be miracles, there will be healings, there will be divine visitation and the manifestation of the power of God which everybody needs.

“And so all eyes are on God and we believe that every need will be met this season. It is an unusual time, it is a moment that God has set apart to visit this land, the story of Bauchi will never remain the same again after this ‘Light Up Crusade’ because darkness will disappear and God will be glorified in this land,” he said.

He described Bauchi as a place where everything seems well but it is barren expressing optimism that things would change after the programme.

“We discovered that this place is like what happened in Jericho, everything looks okay but the land is barren. But God has decided to heal the barrenness of Bauchi state and after now, things will definitely begin to take a new turn,” he said.

“On the number of people expected to attend the crusade, we believe that is in the hand of God but looking at the size of the stadium we have here, we believe that as many hearts who God has touched will gather together. God has plans for his people and once he plans for you to bless you, he will ensure that you are there. I believe God has planned for everybody in this city, if you are asked me how many people I am expecting here, I will tell you that I am expecting everybody in Bauchi state.

“By the special grace of God, we will have on ground with us here, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, it is going to be outstanding and phenomenal because this is the first time he’s holding this kind of a programme in this land.