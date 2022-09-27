OPEN LETTER TO IGP ON AJUWON POLICE STATION

Sir, there is no doubt that the nation has continually witnessed significant turn-around in the improvement of security architecture since your assumption of office on April 6, 2021. It’s evident that you’ve brought your high level of educational attainments to bear on all the gamut of security apparatus in the country.

This is in particular reference to the huge improvement in the rescuing of kidnapped victims, curtailing the cult-related activities and armed robberies across the country, as well as continual recovering of firearms from hoodlums and unpatriotic zealots.

But, the expectant nation is asking for more policing initiatives around the country particularly in these Ember months to ensuring the general protection of life and property.

Meanwhile, I need to bring to your notice the obvious inadequacy in general policing of Akute, Alagbole, Lambe and Ajuwon communities, all combined to represent the largest political bloc in Ogun State. These communities together constitute about 25-30% of the population of Ogun State, yet there is presence of just one police station in the whole areas. So, technically the communities are grossly under-policed.

Worsening the matter is the proximity of the communities to Lagos State, a development that necessitates the influx of hundreds of young upward mobile Nigerians from the State of Excellence to the areas on daily basis in order to avoid the high cost of living in Lagos and most especially, astronomical rents. Of course, there are attendant security challenges in terms of criminality- cultism, advent of Yahoo boys and girls, armed robberies, drug peddling, and burglary.

The sudden exponential increase in the population of the areas has put Ajuwon police station, the only one serving the entire communities under tremendous pressure so much that citizens of the areas are not guaranteed effective and efficient treatment of their cases anytime they lodge complaints.

The police personnel are always eager to discharge cases or refer them to the law courts because their hands are always full. This is the present situation at the police station and it’s the people of the communities who arebearing the brunt.

In view of this obvious challenge, it would therefore be appropriate for the Police Authority under your watch as Inspector General of Nigeria Police Force to urgently consider breaking the Ajuwon Police Station into at least three for the purpose of efficiency, effectiveness, orderliness and adequate policing of the aforementioned communities.

Kola Amzat (FCA, FCIB),

CEO, WKA Consulting, Lagos