MOJEC Leads Sustainability Drive in Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Oluchi Chibuzor

Mojec International’s vision to set the pace as a reputable power solution company has again been harped on at the just concluded 2022 Nigeria Energy Conference.

The Conference themed, Affordable, “Reliable and Sustainable Energy Through Collaboration,” was organised by the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference.

Held at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, the conference saw key stakeholders and players in the Nigeria Energy sector, government ministries and regulators to gas companies supplying fuel to grid-connected plants and independent power producers, distribution companies and the bodies mandated to facilitate the development of renewable energy and off-grid solutions in attendance as it kicked-off in Lagos. In her virtual presentation session titled, ‘Solving Nigeria’s Power Challenges Through Smart Electricity Metering’, Group Managing Director, MOJEC International, Chantelle Abdul said the company, pioneered the concept of smart metering technology in Nigeria by setting up a state-of-the-art electricity meter manufacturing plant in the country with a production capacity of 1,200,000 meters annually designed to serve the local African markets. It has achieved giant strides in distributions of meters in collaboration with Discos across the nation.

Speaking on the aspect of renewable energy, Ms Abdul said that the Mojec’s sister company, Virtuits Solaris seeks to use the power of abundant Sun in Africa to power people’s homes, offices, industries and cars. She added that the company offers clients smart home Solutions which include automation, Energy measurement and Energy Management. The technology will enable customers to remotely switch on and off appliances in their homes in a bid to manage their energy consumption. Solaris intends to deploy solutions nationwide.

She explains further, “We are also involved in building embedded mini-grids for large commercial, industrial, and utility customers. Our company provides last-mile renewable energy for residential, industrial and utility-scale clients as well as the supply and installation of energy storage equipment and other related services. We have left no stone unturned to solve the problem of unreliable power supply in Nigeria and on the continent by providing clean sustainable energy to end-users by harnessing the power of the sun and the grid, thereby eliminating the dependency on diesel and generating sets. Solving Nigeria’s power challenges through Smart Electricity Metering.”