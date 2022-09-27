Lagos APC House of Assembly Aspirants Promise to Deliver Three Million Votes

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants (LAHAA) Forum of the All Progressive Party (APC) yesterday promised to deliver three million votes for both its presidential and governorship candidates in the 2023 election.

The Coordinator of the Lagos State House of Assembly Aspirants Forum 2023, Mr Adeyinka Odukoya, said this at a media briefing held in Lagos State.

According to Odukoya, LAHAA 2023 has conceptualised and is ready to roll out campaign strategy with a grand vision to deliver the votes for Bola Tinubu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Our target is to reach out to many Nigerians, party and non-party members who possess Permanent Voters Card (PVC) with a determination to convert and convince them to cast their votes for all our candidates in the elections for the interest of our country and Lagos State,” he added.

The LAHAA has, therefore, developed templates for workable strategies that may include market storming across the over 500 markets in Lagos.

“By this, we shall be committing our members and their supporters to reach out to market men and women across the state to engage them in a one-on-one conversation that will lead them to cast their votes for our candidates,” the coordinator emphasised.

He said the forum, which comprised 149 aspirants across, has identified the various markets in each Local Government and Local Council Development area within the state with a well-mapped out strategy.

While acknowledging that all hands must be on deck, Odukoya insisted that this will deliver the results for APC and help deepen the development and dividend of democracy which is being dished out by our great party at all levels, especially in Lagos.

“For this reason, our members are going to re-invigorate their networks and influence within their constituencies to galvanise votes for all the candidates of the parties at all levels in line with the vision of our leaders,” he hinted.

Speaking also, the member Planning and Strategic Committee, Mr. Akin Bashiru, told the newsmen: “We are proud of our dear party APC for having distinguished itself as a responsible party with members who are not only disciplined but committed to the ideals of the party and the virtues of the founding fathers as against personal ambitions.”

The LAHAA members listed their party candidates led by Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly, “The candidates can be rest assured that victory will surely come their way,” he added.