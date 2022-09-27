Jigawa PDP  Inaugurates 26-Member Campaign Council

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Jigawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a council to lead the 2023 general election campaign in the state.

Speaking yesterday during the inauguration, the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido, said the movement to form a new government in the state is not about PDP members alone, but the entire Jigawa people.

Lamido, who said the new amended Electoral Act would make electoral rigging very difficult, urged the campaign council to follow and use his visions as it is all about making Jigawa State better in the future.

He said the campaign council was expected to work hard not only to ensure the success of PDP at any level but also to ensure the party delivered its campaign promises if elected.

According to him, “I have the honour and privilege of formally inaugurating the Jigawa State PDP campaign council and directorate of all which are under the control of the party, the campaign council is the supreme advisory body that will guide the activities of the party.

“Your duty is to work for PDP and its candidates, and you should help us to form a formidable government and ensure we deliver on our campaign promises.”

The council that is comprised of 26 members appointed Alhaji Isa Ahmed Duniya Bahutu as chairman; Muhammadu Daguro as deputy chairman; Alhaji Saleh Yahaya and Hon. Idris Ilyasu DanLawan as vice chairman, while Alhaji Salisu Roni remains the director-general of campaign for the 2023 elections.