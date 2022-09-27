  • Tuesday, 27th September, 2022

Bayelsa’s Alex Teams up with Kingsgrant

Determined to take his game to greater heights, Bayelsa United star midfielder,  Oyowah Alex, has  teamed up with the wave-making agency Kingsgrant Sports Limited.

Alex was a major fulcrum as Bayelsa United gained promotion to the elite Nigeria Professional Football League(NPFL) for the upcoming 2022/ 23 season.

The CEO of Kingsgrant Sport, Kingsley Odinanadu,  said Alex is Nigeria’s next big star, adding his “agency is an inspirational one that will not only ensure that its clients get the best financial package but will be taking the client’s overall welfare as its priority.”

Said to have the guiles and trickery of former Nigerian international  Nwankwo Kanu, Alex and his manager Caleb Agboro signed a formal management  agreement with Kingsgrant Sports at the weekend in Lagos

“This is the beginning of a good working relationship with Alex and his team,” Odinanadu who also owns a football academy, said.

He continued: “Apart from bringing out players from the scratch, we are attracting a good number of established local players in order to get them big clubs in Europe.

“Alex  was instrumental to Bayelsa United’s return to the NPFL, we believe he has a greater future ahead of him and we are going to do our best to manage him well.”

Hailed from  Biseni in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Alex  joined Bayelsa United last season from Caleb FC following an impressive performance in a pre-season friendly match against the Prosperity Boys.

A box-to-box midfielder, Alex  was credited with nine  goals and several assists as well as many man-of-the match awards as Bayelsa United secured  their NPFL promotion.

“I’m happy with the opportunity being offered to Alex by Kingsgrant Sport and I believe this is the start of an amazing relationship,” Agboro said.

