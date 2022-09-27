APC Chieftain Hails Emerhor’s Appointment as Head of PCC’s Contacts/Mobilisation in South-south

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and former House of Representatives member, Hon. Prince Fred Oloko, has hailed the appointment of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor as the director of Contacts and Mobilisation of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in South-south zone.

Oloko, in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, said the appointment of Emerhor is well deserved one considering his pedigree and political networks cutting across the region.

According to him, “Emerhor, as a team player with diverse experience both in the private and political sector, fits the bill as the South-south director, Contacts and Mobilisation of the APC presidential Campaign Council, and I am confident that with his team, APC is in a better stand to take over the Niger Delta region in 2023 elections.”

He, therefore, urged APC leaders and stakeholders in the region to support the Emerhor-led Contacts and Mobilisation Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, noting that it will be a win-win situation for the APC in the region.

The founding Leader of Delta State APC, Emerhor, was recently appointed as the director of Contacts and Mobilisation of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 Campaign Council in South-south geopolitical region.

The appointment of Emerhor, who was the first person to contest election on the platform of APC in 2013 and the party’s governorship candidate in the 2015 governorship election in Delta State, has elicited positive excitement in the region.

The appointment of the business guru-turned-politician and others was contained in a statement signed by Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, secretary, APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Emerhor, as one of the critical stakeholders of the party in the South-south, “who have built networks and bridges across the country, would tap on his networks of friends and associates to mobilise the people of the region to vote APC in the coming elections.”