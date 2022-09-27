APC Adjusts Time-table over Expansion of Campaign List

•Postpones issuing of appointment letters to nominees indefinitely

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has announced the adjustment of the time-table of activities earlier earmarked to commence its campaigns indefinitely due to the expansion of its campaign list.

The ruling party had initially scheduled a peace walk and prayers for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, to officially kick-off campaigns for the 2023 presidential elections.

It had also announced that the members of the Campaign Council should report at its Campaign headquarters on the same day to collect their letters of appointments.

But in a statement issued yesterday by the Director-General of the council and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, stated that a new date for the commencement of the campaign would be announced.

He stated: “However, due to the expansion of the list to accommodate more stakeholders and interests within the APC family, we have decided to adjust the time-table of these activities in order to ensure everyone is on board before activities officially commence.

“Consequently, the activities earlier announced for the 28th of September will no longer hold.”

Lalong said as the ruling and most attractive party in Nigeria, it understands the sacrifices and understanding of the teeming members who he said were more than willing to volunteer themselves for this great task ahead.

It noted that it also showed the enormous love that the party members have for the candidates, adding that a new date and time-table of events would be announced soon.