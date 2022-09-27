Adeyemi Appointed KPMG Regional Senior Partner as Elebute Retires

KPMG, one of the leading global professional services firms in the country has announced the appointment of Tola Adeyemi as the Regional Senior Partner and Chief Executive of KPMG in Nigeria and West Africa.

The appointment which becomes effective from October 1, 2022, followed the retirement of Kunle Elebute, who has completed his tenure as National Senior Partner and Chairman of KPMG Africa.

According to a statement yesterday, Adeyemi has over 33 years of professional experience advising companies across various sectors of the economy and had worked both in Nigeria and South Africa.

In addition, he has held several leadership roles within the firm and prior to his appointment was the Head of Audit Services overseeing the growth and quality of the firm’s audit business.

Tola holds a first-class honours degree in Accounting from the University of Ife. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and a member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria.

He is an alumnus of various management and leadership programmes of the Harvard Business School, Wharton, INSEAD and the Lagos Business School.

“Kunle Elebute’s retirement takes effect from 30 September 2022. His retirement follows a successful 40-year career,” the statement added.

Elebute in the statement was quoted to have said: “I congratulate Tola on his well-deserved appointment. I am confident that the firm will achieve even greater success under his leadership within Nigeria, Africa and the KPMG global network.”

On his part, Adeyemi said: “I am excited by the opportunities present in our markets and I am thrilled to lead this Firm of outstanding professionals.

“We will work shoulder to shoulder with our clients to achieve their business objectives while ensuring we remain the most trusted and trustworthy professional services firm.”