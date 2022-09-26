YPP Raises the Alarm over Destruction  of Guber Candidate’s Billboards

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The campaign organisation of the gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has raised the alarm over the increasing destruction of some billboards belonging to the governorship candidate allegedly by opposition parties in the state.

A statement issued at the weekend by the organisation, Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Movement, said despite tension generated in the state by the destruction, it would never reduce popularity of Senator Akpan in the governorship race.

The statement signed by its Director of Communications, Dr. Usoro I. Usoro, the group said in the last few weeks, campaign billboards belonging to the YPP gubernatorial candidate and his associates have been destroyed across the state “by disgruntled agents of unpopular politicians and pretenders struggling for a place in the next election.

“On a day the entire Akwa Ibom State was supposed to eschew divisiveness, political insensitivity and intolerance to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state creation, some violent agents went on a destructive spree of Obong Bassey Albert’s billboards across the state.”

It said at the last count, the billboards in Oron, Etinan, Uyo and some other locations were completely destroyed, indicating an apparent fear of Albert’s popularity across the land.

According to the statement, “It is truly ironic that chanters of the peace mantra are the same ones encouraging and demonstrating political intolerance and victimisation in a democratic dispensation.

“The public and security authorities should note that so far, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan and his supporters have maintained unparalleled decorum, civility, tolerance and peace in the run-up to the coming elections, in contrast to others who have unceasingly unleashed both verbal and physical violence.

“We have even been made to understand that these agents of retrogression and destruction are even planning to destroy their own billboards, only to turn around and blame the YPP supporters.

“Already, it is on record that a number of OBA’s supporters have been harassed, intimidated and haunted from their homes, while some have even been killed.

“It is clear that these sheep-in-wolf-clothing are bent on instigating a condemnable mayhem across the land and provoking us to react.

“But in our usual peaceful disposition, we hereby urge our supporters to maintain decorum and remain focused on pursuing the God-supported popular mandate. We will not go down into the mud with the pigs.”

It asked the opposition to caution itself that no amount of intimidation, violence and destruction can frustrate the popular will and choice of the people, neither can they change the plan and mandate of God.