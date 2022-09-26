CHINT Pledges to Explore More Sustainable Energy Solutions to Boost Power Sector

Ugo Aliogo

CHINT Nigeria has reinforced its commitment to empowering Nigeria and boosting the country’s energy sector, through the provision of top-grade electrical and energy solutions.

The company, which currently has presence in over 140 countries stated that it would continue to explore and provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions that will boost Nigeria’s renewable energy landscape.

Speaking at the 9th Nigeria Energy and Exhibition Conference, in Lagos, the Country Manager, CHINT Nigeria, Gary stated that the opportunities in the Nigerian energy sector are innumerable.

According to Gary, the unstable power supply in Nigeria is a major challenge, however, with increased access to energy, a lot of socio-economic issues can be mitigated.

He added that this is particularly an impetus for CHINT’s continued investment into Nigeria’s power and energy sector.

“The instability of Nigeria’s power is a major challenge, and that is why CHINT has brought in more solutions to our customers in Nigeria. We have been investing more in Nigeria’s power and energy sector for the past ten years, and I can assure you that we are here to make the country a better place when it comes to enabling more access to energy,” he said.

Addressing the issues investors are faced with and how the Federal Government can attract investors for socio-economic growth and prosperity, Gary averred that the provision of incentives is a viable means.