Buhari Back in Abuja after Attending UNGA77 Summit in New York 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after an eight-day visit to New York, the United States (US), where he participated in the 77th edition of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77), his last as Nigeria’s president.

The president, who arrived the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, in the early hours of Monday, was received by top government officials including the Chief Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello; the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; and some senior military and intelligence officers.

While in New York, President Buhari, apart from giving the national statement, which happened to be his farewell message to the UNGA, also engaged in a couple of bilateral agreements and some other special events including meeting with some selected Diaspora Nigerians resident in the US, all on the sidelines of the UNGA77.