Benin Cultural Group Thanks Buhari for Bestowing National Honours on Oba of Benin

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The coalition of Benin socio-cultural groups has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the conferment of national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II.

The approval was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, and delivered by His Royal Highness, the Imma of Shomorika, Sule Idaiye, Imma of Somorika yesterday in Benin-city.

The letter read in part: “I have the honour to formally inform you that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the conferment of the national honours on you, in the rank of Commander of Federal Republic (CFR).

“The investiture ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja on October 11, 2022, by 9.00a.m.”

In a statement issued in Benin City, Edo State and signed by the group Coordinator-General, Osazee Amas Edobor; Secretary-General, Iyamu Osaro Culture, and Director of Gender Affairs, Charity Ozigbo-Esere, and made available to journalists, the coalition noted that the honour is well deserved.

According to the statement, “In the light of the aforementioned development, we want to graciously and joyfully congratulate our most powerful king in the world and the good people of Benin Kingdom for a well -deserved honour.

“We also sincerely thank President Buhari for the honour done on our revered palace, throne and the Benin Kingdom.

“Once again, we say big congratulations to the great Benin people.”

