Anchor Insurance Unveils new Logo, TV Commercials

Ebere Nwoji

Anchor Insurance has kicked off a rebranding process targeted at expanding its market share of the competitive insurance market with the unveiling of a new business logo and television commercial.

The Managing Director of the firm, Augustine Ebose, at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos, said to achieve the milestone, there was the need to be innovative like initiating an exciting logo identity that speaks into the brand’s journey to that future position.

He said in 2018, the firm came up with a Television Commercial (TVC) themed “Who are We” to properly announce its presence to the world, stressing that today, the “Who Are We” slogan has fully achieved the purpose it was met to deliver for the Anchor Insurance brand and there is now the need to set another brand height for the Company, hence the new TVC, that was launched to the world by the company.

Ebose said going forward, the new commercial would be on popular international and local television stations, stressing that from inception, the firm had thrived in maintaining excellent claims payment administration.

“We have raised our bar in speedy service delivery to our customers who are the reason we are strong in business. It is our desire to meet and satisfy your taste that we are going this extra mile of raising the brand standard today. I must thank you all for believing and trusting in what we are doing at Anchor Insurance, ”Ebose stated.

Addressing the company’s numerous customers for their long years of support, Ebose said “We value your love, your business supports and loyalty to the brand. We will always deliver super customer experience to you as we journey together,” he posited.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Olorundare Thomas, remarked that the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) was proud of Anchor Insurance as it has done well as an underwriter.

The Commissioner, who was represented at the event by the Head, Corporate Communication and Market Development, NAICOM, Rasaaq Salami, implored insurance companies to continue to innovate and delight the public with enhanced services.