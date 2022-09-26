A’Ibom at 35: Jonathan Hails Achievement of Leaders

Okon Bassey in Uyo



Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has showered encomium on Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and other leaders for the achievements recorded in the state by successive administrations since it was created 35 years ago.

Jonathan, who was a Special Guest of Honour, spoke during the State Banquet that was organised by the Akwa Ibom State Government during the weekend as part of the activities marking the 35th anniversary celebration of the state. The former President noted that there were visible improvements in the areas of physical infrastructure and other basic amenities across the state.

He said: “I will say that Akwa Ibom State, which was carved out of the old Cross River State, is one of the states that has met the expectations of her people in fulfilling the reasons for her creation.

“If you have been coming to Akwa Ibom within these period of 35 years, you would agree that the people from the state would always thank God for the creation of this state.”

While commending the efforts of the current Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, for in laying a solid foundation for the future development of the state, Jonathan called on politicians to shun politics of violence and division, urging them to team up with the governor to ensure that the state continued to remain a centre of positive reference.

Jonathan said: “Governor Emmanuel has done very well, therefore, the youths can no longer afford to be laid back, and in this election season, I charge the young ones to be vigilant to ensure that their choices are not thwarted.”

Earlier, Mr. Emmanuel had said that his administration has connected with the people at the grass root level through the provision of healthcare facilities and other live touching projects.

He used the occasion to appreciate former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda, whom he said, yielded to the aspirations of the founding fathers of the state by creating Akwa Ibom State on September 23, 1987.

The governor said: “I want to thank all our past leaders for the great works that they have done in shaping us into where we are today.”

While reeling out his scorecard, Emmanuel said that his administration would continue to work for the benefit of the people despite the global economic and financial challenges.

The event, which featured the cutting of anniversary cake to celebrate the state at 35th anniversary amidst cultural dances of various troupes, also had as its highpoint, the presentation of Ibom Productivity Order of Merit Award to 14 persons, who distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours, including journalism, entrepreneurship, ICT, and in public service.

Other dignitaries who attended the event include: Former First Lady of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan; Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Douye Diri; former Governor of Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo; former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam; former military governors of Akwa Ibom State, as well as the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Moses Ekpo, who proposed the anniversary toast.