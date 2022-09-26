2023: Army Produces Pamphlets on Conduct of Officers on Elections





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 general election, the Nigeria Army has announced that it has embarked on mass production of pamphlets that would guide its officers and personnel on the conducts and rules of engagement governing their participation in elections.

The Commandant, Nigeria Army Institute of Science Education and Technology (NAISET), Major General Bello Alhaji Tsoho, made this known during the graduation of the 3rd Quarter Courses of the institute that was held in Ilorin, Kwara State, over the weekend.

Over 174 officers that graduated from the courses were honoured during the event.

According to him, “the Nigeria Army has already proactively mass produced pamphlets on code of conduct and rules of engagement governing the election for our officers and personnel to serve as a guide.

Tsoho said: “On the issue of the (coming) election and its politics, we are first professional military personnel and completely apolitical.

“We don’t align to any political party or individual and if anything, ours is to ensure the provision of conducive environment to ensure the provision of free, fair and credible elections come 2023.”

He said that the present security challenges in the country are not insurmountable, adding that is why the army is tackling it with both ‘kinetic’ and soft approaches.

“Kinetic is basically for the military and that is why this training is very apt. The current Chief of Army Staff had placed higher premium on training.

“Therefore, we have keyed into that vision to ensure that our soldiers and officers are well trained to be able to acquire the necessary knowledge from leadership, geopolitics, critical thinking and emotional intelligence among others.

“With the very rich and wide course content, it will enhance the capacity, capability and prowess of the officers and soldiers so that they will be able to fight well and confront the energy without any fear using the kinetic approach,” he submitted.