  • Sunday, 25th September, 2022

‘ Think Canada Fair’  Simplifies Education Access in Canada

Business | 22 hours ago

The organisers of  ‘Think Canada Fair’ have urged those seeking education opportunities in Canada to maximise the fair to fulfil their dreams. 

The acclaimed biggest study fair in Nigeria will  bring  together an array of top Canadian Universities, alongside their representatives for intensive counselling sessions with participants, amongst other benefits. 

The organisers in a statement explained that the  four days event holding in  Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt aimed to present Canadian education in the most exciting manner to intending students in Nigeria including both undergraduates and post graduates.

The statement added that the Lagos programme will be held in Lagos Mainland and Island on 14th and 15th of October, 2022 at  Radisson Blu hotels and Eko Hotels& Suites, respectively. 

It added,  “Abuja fair will hold 18th October in Bolton White Hotel, Garki while participants  in Port Harcourt  are expected to converge in Hotel Presidential on Thursday, 20th October 2022.

Marketing Manager, Mr Femi Olatunji reiterated that  representatives from the University of Ottawa, University of Manitoba, University of Lethbridge, Toronto Metropolitan University and many more top universities and colleges are expected at the fair. 

“We are excited to bring the best of Canadian education to the doorsteps of Nigerian students who are excited to study abroad. From free visa counseling sessions, to one on one interaction with Canadian University representatives, the Think Canada Fair is providing a remarkable opportunity for several Nigerian students to achieve their dream of studying in Canada.” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.