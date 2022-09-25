‘ Think Canada Fair’  Simplifies Education Access in Canada

The organisers of ‘Think Canada Fair’ have urged those seeking education opportunities in Canada to maximise the fair to fulfil their dreams.

The acclaimed biggest study fair in Nigeria will bring together an array of top Canadian Universities, alongside their representatives for intensive counselling sessions with participants, amongst other benefits.

The organisers in a statement explained that the four days event holding in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt aimed to present Canadian education in the most exciting manner to intending students in Nigeria including both undergraduates and post graduates.

The statement added that the Lagos programme will be held in Lagos Mainland and Island on 14th and 15th of October, 2022 at Radisson Blu hotels and Eko Hotels& Suites, respectively.

It added, “Abuja fair will hold 18th October in Bolton White Hotel, Garki while participants in Port Harcourt are expected to converge in Hotel Presidential on Thursday, 20th October 2022.

Marketing Manager, Mr Femi Olatunji reiterated that representatives from the University of Ottawa, University of Manitoba, University of Lethbridge, Toronto Metropolitan University and many more top universities and colleges are expected at the fair.

“We are excited to bring the best of Canadian education to the doorsteps of Nigerian students who are excited to study abroad. From free visa counseling sessions, to one on one interaction with Canadian University representatives, the Think Canada Fair is providing a remarkable opportunity for several Nigerian students to achieve their dream of studying in Canada.” he said.