The Impeccable Style of Banking Wizard, Tony Elumelu

Society Watch

It is incontestable that one of the leading entrepreneurs on the continent of Africa, Tony Elumelu would hold and acquire special pages and places if anyone decided to pen down the history of Africa’s businesses and economy. He also holds a special place in the hearts of many across the continent, simply because of his philanthropic gestures that have raised many out of total financial misery and obscurity to relevance.

This successful Nigerian businessman, economist and philanthropist is committed to helping many of Africa’s emerging leaders fulfil their dreams. All these sterling attributes have combined to make him belong to the class of rare businessmen.

In recent times, another side of Elumelu that has caught the attention of many borders on his powerful dress sense, which many describe as nonpareil. Whenever the astute banker appears at any social gathering, he stands out in the crowd due to his impeccable dress sense. A cursory look at his social media handles will show the CEO in several advanced yoga poses, fitted clothing and sometimes urban casual outfits. The consistency in all of these, his identity across social media, his outfits and his lifestyle, all point to a clear direction in his personal branding.

A gist bearer once revealed that he is constantly moving away from some of his peers and other CEOs that are so boring with their style. It was hinted that he is on the contact list of many globally recognised suit designers, having been their loyal customers for many years.

Rising from his modest beginnings, this astute money manager ascended to the pinnacle of banking in Nigeria and has significant investments in the energy, hospitality, agribusiness, healthcare and real estate sectors. His net worth is estimated to be in the region of US$700 million.

His Tony Elumelu Foundation reaches across Africa to stimulate Africa’s economic development by enhancing the competitiveness of the African private sector. Where many lack funding and access to education that enhances entrepreneurial pursuits, his Foundation provides both and indeed much more for an increasing number of Africans. He is respected across the world such that in 2012, Forbes ranked him among the top 20 most influential Africans.