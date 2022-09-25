Paul Adefarasin Hosts  A Quartet of Renowned Leadership Speakers at The Word Conference 2022 

The House on the Rock church has announced preparations for its annual Word Conference.

The conference is expected to take place 29th September and culminating Sunday 2nd October 2022, at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos.

The conference themed, “TAKE THE LEAD”, aimed to kit leaders and aspiring leaders with additional knowledge and skills required to handle leadership-related issues.

Expected to speak at the conference which holds September 29 and October 2, 2022 are much sought-after global thought leaders.

The line-up includes Pastor Keion Henderson, Founder, CEO, and Senior Pastor of The Lighthouse Church and Ministries, headquartered in Houston, Texas; and Dr Dharius Daniels, Lead Pastor of Change Church, a multi-site, and multi-regional community also in the USA.

Both speakers are first timers at HOTR’s Word Conference.

Returning speakers include Bishop Wayne Malcolm, Founder and President of the International Christ Ambassadors Network (ICAN), and Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin, the Co-Pastor of all House on the Rock.

The host and Senior Metropolitan Pastor of all House on the Rock will also be ministering at the conference. Sharing his excitement about the conference on various social media platformsPaul Adefarasin said, “The Word Conference is one of the highlights of the year for us, and this year is especially more critical for so many reasons because it doesn’t just come at a pivotal time history, but at a time when the very lessons of effective and discerning leadership are very much in demand.” He encouraged everyone to come prepared to learn and be inspired to take the lead.

The conference will also feature a constellation of internationally recognized, global award-winning ministers such as Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, OnosAriyo, Mercy Chinwo, Ada Ehi, Moses Bliss, Mr. M & Revelation, and Preye Odede.

Participants from previous editions have popularly reviewed the Word Conference as mind-expanding and reinvigorating and this year’s edition promises to be even better as it brings together leaders from ministry as well as the marketplace.