Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting on Oyetola’s Petition Monday

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Election Petition Tribunal will on Monday commence pre-trial sitting on the petition filed by Osun State Governor, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, against the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate at the July 16 governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

This was revealed in a letter addressed to Oyetola’s counsel, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) by the acting Chief Registrar of the court, Umar Bangari, rejecting his request to move the sitting of the tribunal to Abuja due to security challenges.

Oyetola had, through his counsel, Lateef Fagbemi, written to the court, asking that the sitting of the tribunal be moved to Abuja.

However, the Court of Appeal has also declined the request by the APC candidate that the sitting of the tribunal should be moved to Abuja, citing security concerns.

In his response, Umar Bangari said the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, had directed him to say that “after due consultation on, and consideration of your request to move the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal currently sitting in Osogbo to Abuja, the Honourable President is unable to accede to your request as the security agencies in the state have assured the court of their co-operation and support in enhancing the security of the tribunal and its sittings.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the PDP Legal Committee, Hashim Abioye, commended the Appeal Court for not acceding to the request for the relocation of the tribunal sitting to Abuja.

The PDP had, in a statement, faulted Oyetola for declaring the state as unsafe to actualise its plan of moving the sitting of the tribunal to Abuja against Adeleke’s victory.

The party alleged that both the APC and the governor had “resorted to media trial regarding their petition against the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16 governorship poll.”

It stressed that it was unfortunate that APC “has falsified election analysis by paid agents masquerading as election observers.

“Media trial is an insult to the judiciary that has demonstrated readiness to discharge its responsibilities without fear or favour.”

“For us as a law-abiding party, we reiterate our respect for the judiciary and have faith in it pushing back any devilish attempt to deny the people their rights to decide who leads them.”

“We, therefore, charge Osun people to be on guard and be prepared to resist any plot by the APC to make a mess of our democracy with its incessant culture of stealing mandate.”