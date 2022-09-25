Oba Adekunle Oyelude Celebrates 10 Years on the Throne 

Before he ascended the throne of his forefathers, His Royal Majesty, Oba Hameed Adekunle Oyelude, the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Osun State, had traversed the length and breadth of the earth. By Providence, he is also wealthy and influential.

Indeed, his wealth of experience played a major role in his selection as the royal father of his hometown. Interestingly, since his ascension, the kingmakers have not regretted their choice.

He came to the throne with a clear mindset to transform his hometown into a cynosure of global attention. Once a sleepy and relatively unknown place, the town is now permanently on social media where the revered monarch’s progress and updates are accessed from every continent at the same time. Not only that, the well-connected king met an improvised palace but today, he has in 10 years transformed it into a 21st Century edifice which can undoubtedly pass as a tourist destination.

It was gathered that the Tegbosun III had committed and made a lot of social investments towards developing Kuta and promoting her globally. He single-handedly built a police station, procured a patrol van in Owu Kuta and expended the sum of N6 million on the channelisation of waterways as well as the control of erosion in some parts of the town.

He is also said to have scored a first by building a N75 million ultra-modern community palace, where he lives.

Today, he is also loved by his people for influencing the construction of the Kuta Railway Station road and also securing job placements for numerous sons and daughters of Owu in different federal government agencies.

The well-revered monarch also reportedly influenced the Nigerian Army to construct the age-long Osun Bridge on Kuta-Ede Road, which has now eased movement and encouraged trading among the people of the two towns as well as other towns around.

The inauguration of the bridge was led by the former Chief of Army Staff, General Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd.)

Basking in the euphoria of his anniversary, Oba Oyelude who in a message was appreciative to God and the people for their support, said the reward for hard work is more work. On reflection, the monarch said he has enjoyed tremendous goodwill from the people over the years.

He is also grateful to God for his modest achievements through microcredit schemes and other empowerment programmes championed by his beautiful Olori to his people.

The revered Osun State monarch, who is still in a celebration mood, said the anniversary is being done in a low-key manner to reflect the mood of the nation while he prays that God will heal Nigeria and restore sanity in our security and economic sectors, which are two most viable indexes for growth.

Olowu is particularly grateful to the Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola and Buratai, for the construction of the Kuta-Ede link bridge which had been left unattended for more than 100 years.