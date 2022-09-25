MNJTF Seeks Joint Resource Pool to End Boko Haram, ISWAP Menace

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj. Gen. Abdul Ibrahim, yesterday called on stakeholders to mobilise resources to bring to an end the menace posed by terror groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region.

The Force Commander spoke as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, said joint training of the armed forces was crucial in dealing with security challenges afflicting the nation.



Taking a similar position, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), said sports competition would foster cordial relationships amongst security agencies.



Speaking in Chad, the Force Commander, MNJTF stated that to effectively bring hostilities in the region to an end and “completely wipe out Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Nigeria and the Lake Chad region,” all stakeholders must pool resources to contain insurgency.



He said so far the operations conducted by MNJTF and Operation Hadin Kai had significantly degraded the insurgents.

He spoke in Farcha N’Djamena, Chad, when the newly appointed MNJTF Sector 3 Commander, Brigadier General Abdulsallam Abubakar, paid a familiarisation visit to the Headquarters of the MNJTF.



“The operations conducted by MNJTF and Operation Hadin Kai have seriously degraded the insurgents and there is, therefore, the need to bring all resources together to completely defeat the BHT/ISWAP,” he said.

He said he noticed the increased tempo of operations and other innovations the newly appointed commander brought since his assumption of duty and urged him to sustain the trend.



Meanwhile, the CDS, Irabor, said joint training

of the armed forces was crucial in dealing with security challenges afflicting the nation.

Irabor spoke at the just-concluded 2022 Armed Forces Inter-Service Sports Competition (AFISSC), which ended at the Defence Headquarters Sports Complex, Mogadishu Military Cantonment in Abuja.



Irabor, who was represented by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria had continued to evolve in the area of joint training with an emphasis on physical fitness training and sports.

He said, “personnel, who are fit-to-fight, coupled with the massive re-equipping of the armed forces, have been crucial in dealing with the contemporary security challenges bedevilling the nation”.



He commended the athletes, who won laurels while displaying camaraderie and team spirit throughout the competition.

The defence chief urged the athletes to sustain and strengthen their winning skills in order to be victorious in subsequent competitions, especially the forthcoming World Military Sports Championship in Beja, Portugal, in October 2022.



In his remarks, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Magashi (rtd), who was the special guest of honour at the closing ceremony, commended the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for successfully hosting the championship.



The minister, who was represented by the Director of Army Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Mr. Sunday Attah, affirmed that “the objective of the competition, which is to reinforce the existing cordial working relationship between members of the Armed Forces, has been achieved.”



He lauded the initiative of the Chief of Defence Staff for creating the platform and enabling environment for hosting the sporting fiesta.

Magashi reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensuring the welfare and provision of all necessary enablement for the AFN to function effectively and professionally.



The Nigerian Army was declared the overall winner of the just concluded 2022 Armed Forces Inter-Service Sports Competition (AFISSC), which ended on Thursday at the Defence Headquarters Sports Complex, Mogadishu Military Cantonment, Abuja.



The Nigerian Army emerged as champion with seven gold and two silver medals.

Nigerian Air Force won two gold medals, three silver medals and four bronze medals while the Nigerian Navy emerged third in the competition with a total of four silver and five bronze medals.