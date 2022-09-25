Man Kills Stepdaughter in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure





A middle-aged man simply identified as Muyiwa, has allegedly killed his stepdaughter, Seyifunmi Oluwarotimi.

THISDAY yesterday gathered that the man allegedly committed the act in Akungba, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area, Ondo State.

A resident of the community, who spoke privately with THISDAY yesterday, said the mother of child discovered life-threatening wounds on Seyifunmi when she woke up.

The resident said: “Both the wife and husband are living together. But Muyiwa was said to have taken Seyifunmi outside the house around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday to urinate.

“He has been doing that always just to avoid bed-wetting. When he returned with his stepdaughter this time, no one knew what happened exactly. But his wife raised alarm after she saw wounds all over her daughter’s body in the morning.”

“Suspicion aroused when the husband could not give an account of what happened to Seyifunmi,” the resident explained.

He added that the police were alerted by residents after the child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development. However, according to the police spokesman, details of the incident still remain sketchy.