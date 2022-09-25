  • Sunday, 25th September, 2022

Man Kills Stepdaughter in Ondo

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Fidelis David in Akure

A middle-aged man simply identified as Muyiwa, has allegedly killed his stepdaughter, Seyifunmi Oluwarotimi.

THISDAY yesterday gathered that the man allegedly committed the act in Akungba, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area, Ondo State.

A resident of the community, who spoke privately with THISDAY yesterday, said the mother of child discovered life-threatening wounds on Seyifunmi when she woke up.

The resident said: “Both the wife and husband are living together. But Muyiwa was said to have taken Seyifunmi outside the house around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday to urinate.

“He has been doing that always just to avoid bed-wetting. When he returned with his stepdaughter this time, no one knew what happened exactly. But his wife raised alarm after she saw wounds all over her daughter’s body in the morning.”

“Suspicion aroused when the husband could not give an account of what happened to Seyifunmi,” the resident explained.

He added that the police were alerted by residents after the child was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the development. However, according to the police spokesman, details of the incident still remain sketchy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.