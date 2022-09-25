Magnus Abe: Why I Chose Retired Permanent Secretary as Running Mate

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has said he carefully chose the state’s retired permanent secretary, Dr Patricia Ogbonnaya as a running mate because of her outstanding career in civil service.

Abe gave the reason while unveiling his deputy and also Director-General of his campaign council, Senator Wilson Ake, in Port Harcourt yesterday.

He noted that Ogbonnaya had displayed quality of humility and dedication during her career in civil servant as a 15-time permanent secretary in the State.

Abe added that the choice of Ogbonnaya, ‘Ada Ekpeye Logbo II of Ekpeye Kingdom’, was also borne out of the desire to have an astute administrator as his deputy.

He said he needed an experienced career bureaucrat who can stand in for him and act effectively as a governor who is determined to bring good governance to the people.

Abe said: “I will give two reasons why and how we came to choose her. First of all, what were we looking for? We were looking for somebody that will add value to the ticket; somebody who can be governor if I am not there.

“Somebody who can lead the state in the direction we want the state to go. Somebody who has knowledge and can advise and contribute to the kind of Rivers State we will all like to see.

“We wanted somebody who will be an asset. We were not necessarily for a woman. We were not necessarily looking in any particular direction.

“But with a clear target of what we wanted in mind, we now got to the business of trying to identify who that person should be. She is a mother with passion and we approached her and asked her to join us,” he said.

Also speaking on the choice of Senator Ake as Director-General of the Campaign Council, Abe said it was based on the fact that he is approachable and can approach anyone

He said: “I want to thank all of you for your support and patience. I stand here today to introduce to you the Director -General of our campaign council.

“We wanted someone who is known to Rivers people, somebody who is approachable and can approach people, somebody who can contribute resources to our project.

“We are here to introduce and unveil the Director-General of our Campaign Council, the real Distinguished Senator Wilson Asinobi Ake.

“When people have given you responsibility to lead, take decisions on their behalf and they will support you. Today, I am a candidate for governor for the Social Democratic Party and we are talking about Campaign Council that will help us as a team to win election in this state.

“I am the leader of that team; I am the governorship candidate. No matter who I ask, the ultimate responsibility for taking decisions on our behalf will be mine. Have confidence in me as your candidate, I will continue to take decisions in your best interest.”

In his remarks, SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gaban, stated that the party is the second oldest existing political party in Nigeria after the Peoples Redemption Party.

Gaban, represented by the Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Frederick Alawei, called on the party in the state to work together to ensure victory in 2023.

“The mammoth crowd we are seeing here today should translate to votes on the day of election. Crowd without the votes does not give us the chance that we require.

“The national chairman expects us to stand firmly by the train that is being driven by Abe. We have to work together as one family. We have to work together as one team. The team that people at the other side will not be able to break in.”