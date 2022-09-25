Imo Assembly: One Speaker Too Many

In what could be described as a mockery of democracy and separation of powers, the Imo State House of Assembly has churned out four speakers in less than three years just to remain in the firm grip of Governor Hope Uzodimma, writes Amby Uneze

Since the imposition of a Monday sit-at-home in the South-east, so many activities have been kept in the cooler. It is not that the people are unwilling to perform their Monday activities as usual, being the beginning of official duties in a week, but for fear of the unknown. In the same vein, government offices have followed the trend except in some isolated cases where officials would sneak in to perform some activities in a hurry and disperse.

However, last Monday was a different ball game. Exactly at noon, information filtered in that the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, had resigned and a new Speaker, Emeka Nduka, had been sworn in to replace him.

The veracity of the news was in doubt considering that many were still stuck at home, coupled with the synergy exhibited by the state’s legislature and executive the previous week when President Muhammadu Buhari visited the state to inaugurate three signature projects, including the refurbished House of Assembly complex.

However, the news was found to be true but the exact time the replacement was done was not clarified. Some political pundits noted that if the action had taken place before the presidential visit, there would have been a crack in the wall. It is believed that the planners must have reached a compromise with the former Speaker (Ibeh) to sign his resignation honourably or be sacked, and he likely chose the former.

Many believe that the former speaker was forced to resign instead of being impeached to save the state assembly from the embarrassment associated with the frequent impeachment of her speakers.

According to analysts, it is rare for a Speaker to resign from his plump job as the leader of the legislative arm in a state without being pressured to do so by the powers-that-be, except there is a criminal tag on such a speaker.

“In fact, there was more to it than the eyes could see,” a prominent politician in the state, who chose to remain anonymous, told THISDAY.

The statement made available to the press reads: “The Imo State House of Assembly on Monday elected Emeka Nduka (APC Ehime Mbano) as the new Speaker of the House following the resignation of Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo). Nduka was elected during a closed-door special sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele) who called for nominations after reading the letter of resignation.”

Though no cogent reason was given for the resignation of the former speaker, reliable sources indicated that the order his resignation came from above. One of the principal officers in the assembly confirmed to THISDAY that Ibeh was forced to resign because he did not carry his members along in the scheme of things.

“He was accused of running a one-man show and we are happy that he is out,” the source said.

Sequel to the reading of the said resignation letter by the deputy speaker, the new speaker was nominated by the Majority Leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC Owerri West) and seconded by Uju Onwudiwe (APC Njaba).

Nduka who is a first-time lawmaker in the assembly is the fourth speaker under Governor Hope Uzodinma following the impeachment of two previous speakers and Ibeh’s resignation. Ibeh was sworn in as speaker on November 8, 2021, following the impeachment of Paul Emeziem (APC Onuimo) for reasons ranging from alleged forgery to highhandedness.

Emeziem took over from Chiji Collins (APC Isiala Mbano) in November 2020 after he was impeached for alleged “unparliamentary” conduct and gross misconduct. Chiji, however, appealed to the house to have his impeachment expunged from the legislative records and recorded as resignation, a request which was approved.

Confirming his resignation, Ibeh, in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ifeanyi Onyekachi, said: “It is with a due sense of responsibility that we announce the resignation of Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, as the Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly.

“Within his short period as Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Ibeh redefined the legislative process, restored the dignity of the legislature and placed Imo State House of Assembly on a high pedestal. He, therefore, wishes to restate his commitment to the 3-R Government of His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma and to pledge his loyalty and support to the governor, the good people of Obowo State Constituency and Imo State,” the statement stated.

Political analysts argue that the frequent change of speakers to the extent of having four speakers within three years in a four-year administration portends danger to the legislature. They believe that it shows that the members are being teleguided by the executive arm, otherwise, a robust and effective legislature ought to have some measure of confidence in its leadership to guarantee stability.

According to the zoning formula of key political offices in the state, it is the turn of Imo North (Okigwe Zone) to produce the Speaker of the state House of Assembly in the current political dispensation because the governor hails from the Orlu zone, while his deputy is from Owerri zone.

There are six local government areas in the Okigwe zone and by that calculation, only Ihitte Uboma has not produced a speaker. With the spate of churning out speakers, it is believed that sooner or later, the Ihitte Uboma legislator would also want to have a bite of the cake, because no local government would want to be left out in the scheme of things before 2023 general election.

It is believed that the unfortunate trend in the state assembly was a result of the January 14, 2020 judgment of the Supreme Court which gave power to Governor Uzodimma who came to a distant fourth position in the 2019 governorship election in the state. At the inception of the ninth assembly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had the majority in the Assembly. The then governor, Emeka Ihedioha was of the PDP. Chiji Collins was elected the speaker. Immediately Uzodimma became the

Analysts believe that members of the Imo Assembly do not know their constitutional role as an important arm of government. As the second arm of government with the duty of checks and balances, it is incumbent on them to carry the people who sent them along.

Many believe that Governor Uzodimma is behind the frequent change of Speakers in the state assembly, having pocketed the lawmakers.

“The present legislators in the assembly are not vibrant. They do not know their rights. In addition, they are inept, considering the few number of bills and motions they have passed so far. It is on record that Imo citizens are kept in the dark on the activities of the assembly. The only time one hears about them has always been when they want to impeach their Speaker or suspend member(s). In all, Imo State is quite unlucky to have a lame Assembly,” a former state lawmaker, who pleaded not to be named, told THISDAY.