Buhari Confers National Honours on Igbara Oke Monarch

Fidelis David in Akure





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of national honours on the Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede, Ogidi III.

The approval was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume

The letter read in part: “I have the honour to formally inform you that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, had approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of OFR (Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic

“The investiture ceremony is scheduled to tale place at the international conference centre (ICC) Abuja on Tuesday, 11th October 2022 at 9.oo am.

“Accommodation (Bed and complimentary breakfast is reserved for you at Reiz Continental Hotel, CBD, Abuja registration at check in will be on Monday, 10th October 2022 from 12: 00 p.m. a valid means of identification will be required.”

Agbede is the 13th Olowa of Igbara-Oke Kingdom. A prominent Oba in Ondo State, he was born over 60) years ago into a royal dynasty of Ogidi by Chief Ezekiel Abiodun Agbede, a retired Police Officer of an outstanding achievements and enviable records of service, and his mother, Mrs. Florence, a successful and prominent trader.

He attended the Baptist Primary School, Kaduna and later proceeded to the popular Anglican Grammar School, Igbara-Oke, where he performed creditably in his academic and was loved by all for his brilliance and high sense of responsibility.

His burning passion for education gained him admission into the Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria, for his first degree in Business Administration, and he later went to overseas for his post-graduate education.

as a young prince, the monarch was, in his youth days, a man of diverse personality traits who at one time worked as a teacher, administrator, accountant and now a security and intelligence consultant. He has worked in nearly every part of the country and he is a multi-lingual king.