BBNaija S7: Groovy, Sheggz, Hermes Out of Big Brother Naija N100m Race

By Vanessa Obioha

Tonight’s live eviction show saw Groovy, Hermes and Sheggz leave the Big Brother Naija Level Up season. This brings an end to their game to win the N100 million grand prize for this season.

Groovy and Sheggz eviction separated them from their love interests in the house, Phyna and Bella respectively.

Sheggz and Bella became an item right from the beginning of the show while Groovy and Phyna started a ship following the disqualification of Beauty, Groovy’s former love interest, and EloSwag disinterest in Phyna.

With tonight’s eviction, Chichi, Bryann, Bella, Adekunle, Daniella and Phyna are in the finale. The following days may witness more eviction until next week’s grand finale.