Sam Ekpe Congratulates Obiozor on Ndigbo Finance Development Committee

Aveteran Journalist and Media Consultant Mr. Sam Ekpe has congratulated the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor on his inauguration of the Group’s 57 Member Finance and Development Committee.

Mr. Ekpe who served as a media aide in the Presidency in the Second Republic (1980 – 1983) stated that with the high caliber composition of eminent and successful politicians, businessmen and women, technocrats and skilled professionals in the committte, there is no doubt that the social and economic fortunes of the South East geopolitical zone will improve tremendously in no distant time.

He was impressed with the appointment of four high flying women – Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the D.G of World Trade Organization (W.T.O); former minister, Dr. Kema Chikwe; Dr. Stella Okoli, an industrialist in the Pharmacy sector; and Dr. Joy Emodi into the Committee, and asserted that their appointments reflect their significance and gender sensitiveness of the Ohaneze leadership.

Ekpe stated that he was satisfied that the appointments of Dr. Chikwe and Dr. Emodi whom he had related closely with in their official assignments as Minister and Senator respectively and said they will impact positively on the works of the Committee.

He observed that Dr. Chikwe’s services to the nation as Minister of Transport, Minister of Aviation, Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ireland, Chairman of JAMB and National Women Leader of the PDP stand her in good stead to contribute very substantially and effectively to the progress of Ndigbo in particular and Nigerians generally.