Ogun 2023: Adebutu, Akinlade’s Pact Exposed



James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and his running mate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, have entered into a written agreement on sharing formula for both elective and appointment into political positions should the party wins the governorship election of the state.

While Adebutu signed the agreement on behalf of himself and the PDP, Akinlade signed for himself and his own camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC)/All People’s Movement (APM).

Akinlade, who was the APM governorship candidate in 2019, lost the APC gubernatorial ticket to the incumbent, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Part of the agreement was already being implemented, as Akinlade is already the deputy governorship candidate of the PDP. The agreement, which had the seal of a Lagos-based Legal Practitioner, Festus Ogun and endorsed by the Commissioner for Oath in the High Court of Ogun State, contained other components, concerning running of government machinery should PDP win the Ogun State governorship election.

It was also agreed that in line with the agreement, Adebutu and the PDP shall concede the Ogun West Senatorial ticket, two state House of Assembly tickets in Ogun Central.

It stated, “Furthermore, upon emergence as the winner of the Ogun State gubernatorial election in 2023, Hon. Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shall concede the following positions to Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade and his

APC/APM Group: seven (7) Substantive Commissioner slots; fifteen (15) Special Adviser slots and twenty (20) Senior Special Assistant slots.

Twenty (20) Special Assistant slots; five (5) Statutory Board Chairman slots; five (5) Local Government Executive Chairman slots.”

It was also agreed “That Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade, besides his constitutional role as the Deputy Governor, shall be appointed as the Honourable. Commissioner for Trade and Investment in a ministry that shall be created to drive new investments, improved revenue growth, and development of the state.

“Provided that the Deputy Governor shall report directly to the Executive Governor in accordance with extant laws in relation to his official duties and functions of his office as Deputy Governor and Honourable.

Commissioner for Trade and Investment.

“Akinlade shall mobilise and deploy his political capital. groups, and other resources of all the candidates toward the successful emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) particularly to the office of the Governor in Ogun State.

“Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade shall equally

support, assist, and promote the political interests of

Hon. (Dr.) Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu and the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all times.

“The parties hereunto express a mutual interest to enter into this Alliance Agreement to pull their political forces and resources together for the purpose of winning the 2023 gubernatorial and related elections in Ogun State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“All actions, moves, and strategies made by the parties

pursuant to the realisation of this agreement shall be

made in good faith without any intention to unduly

deprive the interests, rights, or benefits of either party

“Each party shall not be a party to any other agreement

that would restrict the parties’ ability to perform any or

all of their obligations as set forth in this Agreement.

“This Agreement shall be binding on the parties and amendment, supplement or modification can only be made by way of supplementary Alliance Agreement

which shall be jointly and duly executed by the parties

“In the event of any dispute between the parties with

reference to this Agreement or any matter arising hereunder, the parties shall resolve same by amicable

negotiations.

“This Agreement shall be governed by and interpreted

in accordance with the Laws of the Federal Republic of

Nigeria.

While the Chairman of the PDP, Ogun State, Hon. Sikiru Ogundele and the State Secretary, Dr. Sunday Solarin signed on behalf of the PDP group, Hon. Tola Banjo endorsed the agreement on behalf of APC/APM Group.

Commenting on the pact, the PDP chairman, confirmed the existence of the deal between the two parties.

However, Ogundele in a telephone interview with THISDAY, said it was not an agreement but a Memorandum of Understanding.

He said, “It was not an agreement, it was a Memorandum of Understanding. The MoU was signed to ensure inclusive administration.

“It was not only Akinlade that we signed such MoU, we also did for other parties to give a sense of belonging to all that were involved. It is to ensure inclusive governance