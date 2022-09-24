Late Akunyili’s Children to Celebrate Dad’s Anniversary with Free Medical Outreach

In commemoration of the first year anniversary, the children of late Dr. Chike and Prof. Dora Akunyili are sponsoring a free medical outreach through their parents’ hospital, St. Leo’s Specialist Hospital, Trans-Ekulu, in Enugu State in honour of their late father, Dr. Chike Akunyili.

The management of the hospital, through a press release, said that the free medical outreach is in keeping with the late former Medical Director’s legacy of treating patients in a most compassionate manner and in line with acceptable best practices.

“He was a philanthropist par excellence. And he offered free medical treatment to many too numerous to count. Our Chief Medical Director founded the hospital in the year 200. We are inviting the general public for a one-year memorial service of his unfortunate death on Wednesday 28th of September 2022. The service will be marked chiefly by a Holy Mass which will be presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah by 10a.m. and followed immediately by a free medical consultation and counselling for the public from noon till dusk.

According to the hospital, the free medical outreach, which is going to commemorate the deceased’s demise, Wednesday, 28 September, will include free blood pressure checks, Body mass index (BMI), Random glucose measurement, Diabetes screening, medical consultations, counselling and dispensing of some medications to those who need it.

On his part, the last born of the deceased and the Director General of Procurements and Projects Monitoring Office, Anambra State, Mr. Obumneme Akunyili, said that the “free medical outreach” is important to the children, because it was my father’s biggest dream to be able to help people due to the financial constraints. In his situation, he couldn’t help everybody. But we will like to honour his legacy, he has always treated people for free, helped those in need, he treated kids for free. So he can’t do that at his level back then so this is our little way of remembering him positively.

“Yes, we would like to run it every year but this is the first time we are doing it on our own but hopefully of we have better funding in future and it’s something we are trying, yet it will be a lovely way to honour every year to say this was Doctor Chike’s legacy; helping those in need, treating them for free and he became a people’s knight because of helping the needy,” Obum said.