Cycology Cycling Club Pays Tributes to Late Member

Funmi Ogundare

Members of the Cycology Cycling Club, recently, converged on the Shodex Garden, Ilupeju, Lagos, to commemorate the one year memorial of the death of one of their members, Mr. Afolabi Mabogunge popularly called ‘Mabogs the General’, by his friends.

Mabogunge died a week after he was attacked on

September 9, 2021, by hoodlums at the same place while waiting for his colleagues to join him for their usual Saturday morning cycling.

They were joined by other cycling club members from Cyclotron, City Cyclers and Green House Bikers.

The Captain of Cycology , Mrs. Temitope George told THISDAY that the late Mabogunge was first rushed to Gbagada General Hospital, and he was later taken into surgery, but he never came out alive. He finally passed on September 15.

She described the late Mabogunge as someone who had a larger than life personality and never left any cyclist behind.

She however, expressed regret about the security issues on our roads , saying that it is a major concern. George described cycling as a means of transportation and reduce carbon emission with climate change.

” If people don’t feel safe to cycle, it is a problem, ” the captain said, while calling on the ministry of transportation to implement the non-motorised transport policy by incorporating bicycle lanes in their road infrastructure.

” Safety, security of life and property is very important. Government should double up in their efforts to keep citizens safe.”

The Captain of Cyclotron, Mr. Oladimeji Daodu also described Mabogunge as a man with a big heart, mentor and very caring.

He expressed concern about the miscreants that dot Lagos roads, saying that cyclists are easy targets for them.

“As a cyclists, we are 100 per cent responsible for our safety,” he said, adding that the government should take the initiative by ensuring there is a safe path on the road designated for cyclists.

” Cycling for us, is what we have chosen which will be beneficial to our health. We need the government to make cycling safer in Lagos.

Earlier, during a visit to the Maryland home of the late Mabogunge, where the cyclists had gone to pay a visit, his widow, Mrs. Abimbola Mabogunge, recalled what led to the death of her husband. “He was waiting for some of his members at Shodex Gardens, Ilupeju, Lagos, but some okada riders approached him, stabbed him in the neck and left him for dead. They wanted his phone. If he had known, he would have just given it to them.”

She noted that he had a bit of strength to ride himself on his bicycle to the nearest Guarantee Trust Bank ( GTB) where he borrowed a phone to call her, as the miscreants had taken his phone away.

“I picked him up and took him to Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LASUTH) where they performed surgery on him, but he never recovered from it.”

Asked how life has been for her and her children since her husband’s passing in the last one year, she said, “I thank God for the good people around me. I have a good family in Cycology and a good family in my church, they have not left me alone.”

Mrs. Mabogunge, who is also a member of the club, urged members to allow the love they share to continue.