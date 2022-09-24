APC Unveils Final List of Presidential Campaign Council

Ahamefula Ogbu in Lagos and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress last night released the final list of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) with 31 Directorates and President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman and the Presidential standard bearer as the Deputy. The National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is the Deputy Chairman (2) and Kasheem Shettima, the Vice-Presidential candidate as Vice Chairman.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong still retained his position as the Director General of the campaign while former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshinomhole is the Deputy Director General (Operations) and Hadiza Bala Usman as Deputy Director General (Admin). James Faleke is Secretary while Christopher Tarka is the Deputy Secretary.

Atiku Bagudu according to the list of 422 is the Vice Chairman and Kebbi State Coordinator just like all Governors in the party are their various state coordinators. Bayo Onanuga retained Director of Media and Publicity, Alhaji Ali M. Ali as his Deputy, Felix Morka as Co. Deputy Director and Ibim Semenitari as the Secretary.

Mohammed Idris heads the Strategic Communications Directorate with Danladi Bako as Co Director, Lanre Issa Onilu as Deputy Director and Dilli Ezuaha as Secretary. Minister of State Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo heads the Public Affairs Directorate as Spokesperson while Aminu Sani Jaji heads the Contact and Mobilisation Directorate.

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode heads the New Media Directorate with Bashir Ahmed as Deputy while Seun Olufemi White is the secretary.

Senator Godswill Akpabio made the list as the Vice Chairman (South-south) and Uju Kennedy is the Vice Chairman (South-east).

The Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru is the Regional Coordinator for North, while Abubakar Kyari is the Deputy Regional Coordinator, North.

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi is the Regional Coordinator for South and Chief Emma Eneukwu was appointed as his Deputy.

Other directorates are: Support Groups Coordination; National Youth Mobilisation; Parliamentarian; Trade and Economic, Agriculturist/Commodities; Campaign Planning; Civil Societies; Diaspora Directorate.

Also included are: Election Planning and Monitoring; Finance; Fund Raising; Humanitarian/ Social; ICT/Data Management; Intelligence and Security; Labour; Legal; Logistics and Support Service; Medicals; Policy Research and Strategy; Protocol and Events; PWD Mobilisation; Sustainable Development Goals; Stakeholders Relations; Special Duties; Local government directorate and Performing arts directorate.

The delay in the release of the full list was due to the disagreement that the initial list was not all inclusive and that some interests were not accommodated in the initial list.

It was against this background that the list was delayed while more directorates were created in order to make it an all-inclusive one, accommodate more interests in the party to reduce bickering.