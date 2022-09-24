5 Things to Know About All-New Toyota Crown

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota is reimagining the full-size sedan with the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown. As the first Toyota sedan to offer the Hybrid MAX System, drivers will be sure to feel the power from this powertrain. Offering drivers a premium, intuitive driving experience, the Crown blends supreme comfort, confident handling, innovative technology and a sophisticated ride into one striking, bold design.

According to the automaker, when the first Toyota Crown debuted in Japan in 1955, it was ahead of its time. Known for its innovation and ability to push the limits, the Crown was a mainstay in the U.S. until the last one was sold here in 1972. Now, after 50 years and 15 model generations, the Toyota Crown returns — better than ever with an all-new design, innovative powertrain, and the quality, durability and reliability that are virtually synonymous with the Toyota brand

Here are five things to know about the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown:

Elevated Sedan Experience

Ushering in a new era for the segment, the all-new Toyota Crown breaks the mold when it comes to full-size sedans. Toyota created a versatile vehicle that can suit various tastes and complement a myriad of lifestyles — available in three different grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, all with standard All-Wheel Drive. Whether drivers want a car that’s sleek and classic or bold and exciting, the Toyota Crown has it.

The best part? All grades offer premium comfort, style and luxury for an elevated sedan experience. Assembled around the Toyota New Global Architecture K (TNGA-K) platform, the Toyota Crown has raised, crossover-like ride height, offering drivers better road visibility by allowing them to see over the vehicles that are lower to the road. Along with better visibility, it makes entry and exit from the vehicle easier.

The premium features don’t stop there. Additional features work against noise intrusion to provide drivers and passengers with a quiet, cocoon-like environment that takes the driving experience to new heights. Plus, its standard Dual Zone Climate Control gives occupants the power to control their own HVAC settings, allowing them to sit comfortably with their own air. Additional standard features include 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats and heated front seats that can be adjusted to three levels.

Powerful Pair of Hybrid Powertrains

Adding more power to the robust electrified lineup, customers now have the choice between the new Hybrid MAX System (exclusive to the Platinum grade) or the fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System.

The fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motors in a highly compact system, offering an EPA-estimated 41 mpg combined rating and smooth, linear acceleration.

The Hybrid MAX powertrain has a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and six-speed automatic transmission with powerful torque and low RPM. Equipped with a manufacturer-estimated 340 net horsepower, this new system packs an impressive punch.

Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive comes standard on XLE and Limited – with an all-new, performance-focused Full-Time Electronic All-Wheel Drive making its debut as standard equipment on the Platinum grade. These highly advanced systems help provide a number of benefits. From traction control for slippery conditions to increased stability when cornering complete with enhanced fuel efficiency, both systems offer comfortable driving performance.

State-of-the-Art Suspension System

Although attractive exteriors may grab attention, performance is key. The Toyota Crown’s suspension system provides comfortable maneuverability for an all-around smooth ride.

It features a MacPherson-type strut front suspension and a new method for fastening the steering gear and enabling rigid, direct handling, which also reduces noise and vibration. The newly developed multi-link rear suspension helps create a faster response to drive torque.

Thanks to the Crown’s handling being bolstered by an electronically controlled brake system featuring Active Cornering Assist, drivers feel the enhanced agility by capturing the stability control to reduce understeer in certain cornering situations.

Advanced Multimedia

The all-new advanced Toyota Multimedia System makes drivers feel at home while on the road. With amenities like a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability, drivers can listen to music, their favorite podcasts and other media while reaching their destinations.

The system comes with features that are easy and convenient to use. Users can interact with the new system’s design through touch and voice activation. For example, the personal Intelligent Assistant that comes with an active Drive Connect trial or subscription can be easily activated simply by saying “Hey Toyota.” Intelligent Assistant can search for directions, find points of interest, adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more — all hands-free.

The Toyota Crown also comes with a multitude of free trials, including a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan for three months, and Safety Connect and Service Connect trials. Safety Connect puts help at the driver’s fingertips. It has an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance, helping to give drivers peace of mind at all times. Service Connect makes car maintenance easier by providing drivers with vehicle health reports, maintenance alerts and other reminders.

Top-Tier Safety and Parking

The Toyota Crown upholds one of Toyota’s highest priorities – safety. All grades come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, designed with features to help protect drivers and passengers.

For instance, the system comes with a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection. It’s designed to detect a vehicle or pedestrian while providing audio and visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Blind Spot Monitoring helps detect and warn drivers of a vehicle approaching or positioned near or in adjacent lanes.

The Dynamic Radar Cruise Control is designed to improve lane control with the assistance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist. It is designed to notify drivers with audio and visual alerts if the vehicle is leaving its lane without indication of a turn signal. The Lane Tracing Assist can also help keep the vehicle centered in its lane when detecting lane markers or a vehicle ahead.

If backing out of a parking space or driveway has ever been a struggle, the Rear Cross Traffic Alert is designed to make it easier by detecting a vehicle approaching from either side while pulling out and alerting the driver with a visual and audible warning. The Rear Seat Reminder can also notify drivers when a rear door was opened after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

For Platinum-grade owners, the Advanced Park system is standard. Drivers can say goodbye to wasted time searching for an empty spot. This handy sensor is designed to identify an open parking space, control the steering wheel, shift, accelerate and brake for easy hands-free parallel or reverse/forward perpendicular parking.

With all these features and amenities, the Toyota Crown is revved up and ready to take its legacy to the next level.