  • Friday, 23rd September, 2022

Women in Aviation Canvass for Young Girls to Join Sector

Business | 41 seconds ago

Women In Aviation International (WAI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in the aviation industry is canvassing for more females, especially young girls to show more interest in aviation industry by choosing their careers in the sector.

President, WAI Nigeria, Rejoice Ndudinachi, in a statement, said the 2022 edition of the Girls in Aviation Day would be used to encourage ladies’ involvement in the aviation industry.

The statement said that the Nigeria Chapter of WIA International would be hosting the eighth annual Girls in Aviation Day on September 24, 2022 across the country.

She said the one-day programme would offered to local girls between the ages of eight to 16 years and they would be introduced to the possibilities available in a career in the sector.

Girls in Aviation Day is an event of Women in Aviation International hosted by Women In Aviation Chapters worldwide and more than 120 events are being organised for over 16,000 attendees.

She said: “We want our local girls to see that there are great careers available to them as pilots, dispatchers, air traffic controllers and dozens of other jobs within the aviation community. We will introduce the girls to role models and educate them in a fun and supportive atmosphere.

“It is an outreach event to ensure the next generation of women in aviation. Chapters all over the world are putting on their own unique programmes.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.