Unilorin Pro-Chancellor, Rafindadi, Dies





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Mr. Habidu Yazid Rafindadi, who hailed from Katsina is dead.

Rafindadi’s death came barely two weeks after he had announced the outcome of the selection process of a new Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole.

Sources closed to the University of Ilorin said that Rafindadi, who was also the former Secretary to the Government and Head of Service of the old Kaduna State, died yesterday in Abuja after a very brief illness.

The source also said that the university is still awaiting official reaction from the university’s registrar.

Rafindadi replaced the current Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as the Board Chairman of Savannah Centre before his appointment as the Governing Board Chairman and Pro-Chancellor of the Better By Far University in 2021.